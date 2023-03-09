Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.02 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Stefon Diggs

Summary:

Jayden Reed is a smaller, compact, lightning-quick route-runner who shifts between gears awesomely to get open. He has innate awareness to morph into a RB after the catch. His releases off the line are nasty. He has lateral juice and explosiveness. He was held back in 2022 by lesser talent around him. For a smaller WR with a smaller catch radius, he tracks the football awesomely and shined in contested-catch scenarios. He has some drops on film but not a major concern. He's a fun, sleeper prospect with a style for today's game. Everything he does is effortless on the field.

Strengths:

Lightning quick to beat press and get open at all levels

Tracks the ball like a 6-foot-5 WR

YAC ability is a plus, elusive and deceptive contact balance, morphs into a RB after the catch

Weaknesses: