Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88.87 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Montez Sweat

Strengths:

Tall, long, active rusher with demonstrations of his best power when he can use his length to his advantage. Nasty one-arm bull rush. Moments of nice, efficient hand work but not a strength. Nasty edge setter/block defeater against the run. Flashed an occassional inside-out that's effective. Same with his spin.

Weaknesses:

Rushes are almost always high. Stalls out at the blocker more frequently than you'd like. Counter rushes aren't there yet. His inside move is great but doesn't use it often enough. Athleticism/bend are good, not great. Burst is there but won't consistently threaten NFL OTs with it.

Accolades: