Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.18 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Matt Toeaina

Summary:

Jerron Cage has a shorter build that allows him to achieve natural leverage. He played up and down the line for the Buckeyes and had just a 7.7% missed tackle rate this past season. He has average top-end speed but needs to develop more secondary moves as part of a pass-rush plan.

Strengths:

Played up and down the line for the Buckeyes

7.7% missed tackle rate in 2022

Average top-end speed

Natural leverage at the point of attack

Weaknesses: