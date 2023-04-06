Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69.18 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Matt Toeaina

Summary:

Jerron Cage has a shorter build that allows him to achieve natural leverage. He played up and down the line for the Buckeyes and had just a 7.7% missed tackle rate this past season. He has average top-end speed but needs to develop more secondary moves as part of a pass-rush plan.

Strengths:

  • Played up and down the line for the Buckeyes
  • 7.7% missed tackle rate in 2022
  • Average top-end speed
  • Natural leverage at the point of attack

Weaknesses:

  • Limited pass-rush production
  • Needs to develop secondary pass-rush moves
  • Will not be an every-down player