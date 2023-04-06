Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 69.18 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Matt Toeaina
Summary:
Jerron Cage has a shorter build that allows him to achieve natural leverage. He played up and down the line for the Buckeyes and had just a 7.7% missed tackle rate this past season. He has average top-end speed but needs to develop more secondary moves as part of a pass-rush plan.
Strengths:
- Played up and down the line for the Buckeyes
- 7.7% missed tackle rate in 2022
- Average top-end speed
- Natural leverage at the point of attack
Weaknesses:
- Limited pass-rush production
- Needs to develop secondary pass-rush moves
- Will not be an every-down player