Draft Scouting Report:

Summary:

Jordon Riley bounced around during his college career, starting at North Carolina before going to community college, transferring to Nebraska and then finally landing at Oregon. He started all 13 games for the Ducks in 2022.

Strengths:

Well-put together nose tackle with interior flexibility.

Functional strength to move OL back into QB

Shows ability to stand up OL, diagnose and then pursue

Weaknesses: