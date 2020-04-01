K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

NFL Draft analysis for K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84

Strengths:

  • Absolutely electric athleticism on the field
  • Loose hips
  • Burst off the line will be one of the most explosive in the NFL right away
  • Second and third gear are special too
  • Deploys devastating cuts to effortlessly create separation in his route & after catch

Weaknesses:

  • Tiny frame
  • Fights the football in the air
  • YAC is good, but not great for a WR with his athletic gifts
  • Will likely have a hard time fighting through press against physical CBs
