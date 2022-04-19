Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.45 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: AJ Terrell

Strengths:

Elam is long, physical cornerback who is quick for his size. He can flip his hips, get out of breaks in short areas, and consistently make plays on the ball. Not only does he understand leverage, he does good job of not letting wide receivers get across his face. He also shows good recovery ability when he gets beat off the snap though he's very good at staying in phase and then beating the wide receiver to the spot on go routes.

Weaknesses:

He can sometimes get handsy at the top of his routes, and despite his frame, he needs to do a better job getting off wide receiver blocks vs. the run. And for as physical as he is throughout the route, physicality in the run game is not something Elam is comfortable with yet.

Accolades: