Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

NFL Draft analysis for Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83

Strengths:

  • Imposing size and length
  • Springy, elite athleticism with plenty of range, serious click-and-close ability
  • Lurks as a robber and will strike downhill
  • Fills run lanes with authority and has stellar range/tackling radius
  • New-age versatility

Weaknesses:

  • Better in a straight line than changing directions
  • Small-school competition
  • Older prospect
Our Latest Stories