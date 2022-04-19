Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 93.67 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Ed Reed

Strengths:

Hamilton ran in the 4.5s at the combine and then ran in the 4.7s at his pro day. On the surface, these numbers get your attention, but he's an example of playing faster in the game than in shorts and a t-shirt. He's great in space, comes downhill with purpose, is wrap-up tackler who will put the ball carrier on ground. He can patrol deep center field with sideline-to-sideline speed, play in the box, and blitz from the slot and get to quarterback in just a few long strides. He has a huge wingspan, which means if he doesn't get to the QB, he can gets hands up in passing lanes and be disruptive that way. He has high-level change-of-direction skills in short areas, which makes him hard to shake in coverage, and he can smother tight ends out in coverage and has the physicality to contest the football at the catch point.

Weaknesses:

Some NFL teams will have concerns about the slow 40 times but the tape tells a different story. He'll need to do a better job of fighting through WR blocks, and he can sometimes lose his coverage responsibilities when playing out of the slot and be susceptible to big plays.

Accolades: