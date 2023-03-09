Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.22 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Trayvon Mullen

Summary:

Kyu Blu Kelly is an inside-out cornerback with NFL-starter level athletic traits. He's best in man despite struggling in press. He's just not physical enough, and his punch isn't accurate or timed well. Despite his impressive athleticism, he's not a mirroring master. His ball awareness when targeted is very hit or miss. His ball production wasn't great in college. He has good speed but did allow some big plays over the top. If his technique can be sharpened at the next level, he can be a quality find at the CB spot outside of Round 1.

Strengths:

Will check the height/weight/length boxes for most teams

Big-time athlete

Man and zone versatility

Weaknesses: