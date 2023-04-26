Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.67 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Trey Smith

Summary:

McClendon Curtis is a big, mashing OT/OG who has OT length but the game to play inside at the next level. He has long levers to control blockers, but his hand work needs a lot of work. He's often late and doesn't have high-level grip strength. He falls off too many blocks for my liking, but works hard to recover and has quality athleticism overall. He has great burst off the line and is mostly accurate at the second level. Despite his size, his anchor isn't amazing. He has a lot of sloppy wins on film. He can play OT in a pinch and has kind of a galloping kick slide. At his size with his length and versatility, this is a worthwhile pick later in the draft.

Strengths:

Mashing type who will be a people mover at the next level

Long levers with NFL-caliber size right now

Impressive burst off the ball for his size

Weaknesses: