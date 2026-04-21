When quickly glancing at the Chiefs' roster, the biggest names from the three recent Super Bowl-winning teams are there. Patrick Mahomes? Check. Travis Kelce? Check. Chris Jones? Check.

But look around more, and many of the other big names -- whether fellow stars or crucial supporting pieces -- who helped Kansas City earn a Lombardi Trophy or two or three are gone.

The Chiefs traded cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams, and cornerback Jaylen Watson also left (coincidentally, for the Rams) in free agency. Linebacker Leo Chenal, safety Brian Cook, right tackle Jawaan Taylor and running back Isiah Pacheco all departed as free agents, too.

Add in Mahomes' injury, Kelce clearly on the back nine -- and nearing the 18th hole -- of his career and the fact that Kansas City is coming off its worst season of the Andy Reid era, and it's a strange offseason. That's not to say it's impossible for the Chiefs to return to contender status, but if they want to do so in both the short and long terms, they have to start nailing some draft picks.

Good thing for them, they have two first-rounders (No. 9 and No. 29) and nine picks overall in the draft. It's time -- perhaps past time -- for GM Brett Veach to restock the roster with youth and talent. In this exercise, we'll examine five options for him to do that with each of his two picks of the first round.

No. 9 overall



5. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Carnell Tate could immediately step in and be the big-bodied outside wide receiver capable of producing big plays Kansas City has yearned for in the past few seasons. Tate, 6-2 and 192 pounds, has long arms and strong hands -- he had zero drops in 2025 -- and while he isn't a burner, he has the chops to get downfield. His six touchdowns of 30+ air yards ranked most in the FBS.

Tate is a good route runner, a contested catch winner, a smooth mover and, simply put, a reliable, mature player with big upside and a strong floor. Adding him alongside physical slot man Rashee Rice and deep threat Tyquan Thornton would be a big win for Mahomes and the Kansas City offense.

4. Trade up

Armed with a boatload of picks -- including a late first-round selection -- the Chiefs could be prime move-up candidates if there's a prospect they latch onto. Obviously every single draft board is different, but this draft is viewed as having relatively few blue-chip prospects. The Chiefs have the means to ensure they get one. There are plenty of potential trade partners, perhaps as high as the Cardinals at No. 3 overall.

3. CB Mansoor Delane, LSU



Mansoor Delane was my pick for the Chiefs when I had them sticking and picking at No. 9 in my seven-round mock draft for Kansas City last month. It'd be a bit atypical -- Kansas City has been tremendous finding cornerbacks in the middle rounds -- but Delane was a first-team All-America selection who allowed just a 31.3 passer rating when he was the primary defender last season, with zero touchdowns allowed and two interceptions, per PFF.

Delane would come in and be an immediate starter and potential cornerstone for a secondary that's experiencing near-complete overhaul.

2. EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

David Bailey is a twitched-up, explosive edge defender who recorded 14.5 sacks and 81 pressures last year. He made plenty of offensive tackles look downright silly with his first step. The run defense isn't quite as impressive, but there were real signs of improvement throughout the season.

Bailey looks the part. He's 6-4 and 250 pounds, and he ran a 4.50 40-yard dash. The upside is immense, as it should be with a top-10 pick.

1. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Standing "only" 6-2 and 263 pounds and possessing historically short arms, Rueben Bain Jr. may not look like the typical hulking star edge defender. But turn on the tape and you see an absolute terror. Bain plays with a viciousness not seen in many other players. he has heavy hands, major power and a relentless work ethic. For all the good stuff there is in his pass rushing abilities, he's also an outstanding run defender.

The Chiefs thrive on creating pressure. They didn't do it enough last year. Bain, who is the No. 2 prospect in CBS Sports' rankings, would help that right away.

No. 29 overall

5. Trade down

This is the least fun option for this exercise, but it might be the smartest. Picks in the mid/late 20s and No. 30, 31 and 32 are more valuable than those of the early second round because they come with the fifth-year option.

We've seen teams move up for quarterbacks at the end of the first round many times recently, including Jaxson Dart last year. Maybe the Jets or Cardinals are interested in doing the same for Ty Simpson, or maybe a team wants a player at a different position. If the Chiefs move up from No. 9, moving down from No. 29 could help them recoup some draft capital.

4. OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

One of the most intriguing prospects in the mix to hear his name called on night one, Max Iheanachor didn't start playing football until 2021, but he ascended quickly thanks to his physical talents and didn't allow a single sack last year. Should this pick play out, Iheanachor might be a right tackle in waiting. He has only played left tackle, and he would benefit from a year of refinement no matter where he lands. In this scenario, the Chiefs are taking a longer view of filling out their offensive line, but it could prove well worth it.

3. WR Denzel Boston, Washington

If the Chiefs don't get their big-bodied wide receiver earlier in the night, perhaps they can come back here and nab him. Boston has great size (6-4, 210) and a big catch radius. He can win in contested catch situations with his strong hands, and he can bring some juice after the catch, too.

2. EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

There's a high likelihood some team is going to fall for Keldric Faulk, who oozes potential with his size and his flashes on film but doesn't have nearly the stats to back it up. He had just two sacks in 2025, but the 6-6, 276-pound frame is intriguing, he can hold his own against the run, and he can hop inside on sub packages. Faulk could be gone by No. 29, but there are other EDGE options in this range, too.

1. CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Avieon Terrell is the No. 2 cornerback in CBS Sports' prospect rankings, earning a comparison to ... Trent McDuffie. That makes this a natural fit. Terrell is undersized, but he's extremely aggressive to the ball, and he brings both an impressive skill set and pedigree -- his brother is Falcons standout A.J. Terrell. The Chiefs would be ecstatic if this scenario plays out.