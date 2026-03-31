After 10 straight playoff appearances, nine straight AFC West titles and five Super Bowl appearances (three wins), the Chiefs finally had a true "down" year in 2025. The late-game magic (and luck) that defined them in 2024 went the opposite direction, and Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in a Week 15 loss that officially eliminated Kansas City from playoff contention.

The Chiefs have been busy in their longer-than-usual offseason, sending Pro-Bowl cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams in a blockbuster trade and retaining tight Travis Kelce while adding Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III and losing several key pieces, including cornerback Jaylen Watson, safety Bryan Cook and linebacker Leo Chenal. The McDuffie deal wasn't the only swap Kansas City made, either: With Mahomes on the mend, the Chiefs traded for Justin Fields as some quarterback insurance in case the face of the franchise isn't ready for the start of the season.

It all leaves the Chiefs in a strange spot. The secondary needs significant additions, as does the pass rush. The pass-catching groups may, as well. As things stand now, the Chiefs are picking in the top 10 for the first time since 2017, when they traded up to No. 10 to select Mahomes. The No. 9 pick -- if they stay there -- is the earliest pick since 2013, months after they hired Andy Reid. In some aspects, the Chiefs look like a win-now operation, what with Mahomes, Walker, Kelce and a strong offensive line. In other aspects, it looks like a gap year given the struggles of 2025, Mahomes' injury and some clear holes on the roster.

Whether it's returning to Super Bowl contention immediately or planting the seeds for the next Kansas City juggernaut, this Chiefs draft class -- currently set to feature nine selections -- is crucial. Using Pro Football Focus' draft simulator, we took a crack at projecting how things could play out for Kansas City in late April.

Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 9

Round 1: Pick 29 (via Rams)

Round 2: Pick 40

Round 3: Pick 74

Round 4: Pick 109

Round 5: Pick 148

Round 5: Pick 169 (via Rams)

Round 5: Pick 176 (compensatory)

Round 6: Pick 210 (via Rams)

Chiefs seven-round mock draft