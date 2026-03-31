Chiefs seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Kansas City bolsters defense with two first-round picks, adds WR
The Chiefs are in an usual spot after a down 2025
After 10 straight playoff appearances, nine straight AFC West titles and five Super Bowl appearances (three wins), the Chiefs finally had a true "down" year in 2025. The late-game magic (and luck) that defined them in 2024 went the opposite direction, and Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in a Week 15 loss that officially eliminated Kansas City from playoff contention.
The Chiefs have been busy in their longer-than-usual offseason, sending Pro-Bowl cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams in a blockbuster trade and retaining tight Travis Kelce while adding Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III and losing several key pieces, including cornerback Jaylen Watson, safety Bryan Cook and linebacker Leo Chenal. The McDuffie deal wasn't the only swap Kansas City made, either: With Mahomes on the mend, the Chiefs traded for Justin Fields as some quarterback insurance in case the face of the franchise isn't ready for the start of the season.
It all leaves the Chiefs in a strange spot. The secondary needs significant additions, as does the pass rush. The pass-catching groups may, as well. As things stand now, the Chiefs are picking in the top 10 for the first time since 2017, when they traded up to No. 10 to select Mahomes. The No. 9 pick -- if they stay there -- is the earliest pick since 2013, months after they hired Andy Reid. In some aspects, the Chiefs look like a win-now operation, what with Mahomes, Walker, Kelce and a strong offensive line. In other aspects, it looks like a gap year given the struggles of 2025, Mahomes' injury and some clear holes on the roster.
Whether it's returning to Super Bowl contention immediately or planting the seeds for the next Kansas City juggernaut, this Chiefs draft class -- currently set to feature nine selections -- is crucial. Using Pro Football Focus' draft simulator, we took a crack at projecting how things could play out for Kansas City in late April.
Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 9
- Round 1: Pick 29 (via Rams)
- Round 2: Pick 40
- Round 3: Pick 74
- Round 4: Pick 109
- Round 5: Pick 148
- Round 5: Pick 169 (via Rams)
- Round 5: Pick 176 (compensatory)
- Round 6: Pick 210 (via Rams)
Chiefs seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 9
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
The Chiefs are terrific at finding middle- and late-round cornerbacks and developing them into standouts, but here, they take a can't-miss talent in Delane. The first-team All-America selection allowed just a 31.3 passer rating when he was the primary defender last season, per PFF, with zero touchdowns allowed and two interceptions. He has the length (6-foot) and speed (4.38 40-yard dash at his pro day) to be the next star in Steve Spagnuolo's defense. It's worth noting that in this mock, prized EDGEs Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey (and LB/EDGE Arvell Reese) were already off the board.
Round 1, Pick 29
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
There were plenty of enticing options here, including EDGE Cashius Howell, but Boston feels like the right pick. The Chiefs desperately need to get bigger and better at outside wide receiver, and Boston fits both bills. He's 6-foot-4 and moves smoothly. He can win downfield and in the end zone (20 touchdown catches over the past two years). He can be a helpful piece in Year 1 and grow into more in the future, potentially becoming the go-to top target for Mahomes post-Kelce.
Round 2, Pick 40
Gabe Jacas EDGE
Illinois • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
The Chiefs like their EDGE defenders a bit on the bigger side, and Jacas (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) fits in well. A relentless defender with outstanding play strength and some versatility, Jacas would be an immediate contributor opposite George Karlaftis for a team that needs to produce more pressure in 2026.
Round 3, Pick 74
Kyle Louis LB
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Louis brings more speed to the linebacker corps after Kansas City lost Chenal in free agency. The Chiefs have done well with linebackers in the early middle rounds with Chenal, Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr. among those who went on to become starters. Louis' athleticism and production (24 TFLs, six interceptions, 10 sacks over past two seasons) bode well.
Round 4, Pick 109
TCU • Sr • 6'2" / 190 lbs
Clark spent six years in college, recorded 15 interceptions from 2022-26 and was a capable tackler, as well. A 4.41 40-yard dash certainly didn't hurt his prospects, either. He could be an immediate significant contributor -- and maybe even a starter -- in a safety room that also includes Alohi Gilman and Chamarri Conner.
Round 5, Pick 148
Trey Zuhn III IOL
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'7" / 312 lbs
Zuhn is the No. 45 overall prospect in CBS Sports' rankings, so the value here is tremendous. He has experience at both tackle and center and could be a valuable depth piece right away with the versatility and potential to be a starter down the road.
Round 5, Pick 169
Oscar Delp TE
Georgia • Sr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The Chiefs took a few swings on Kelce's heir apparent, and they do it again this time in Delp, who was a steady contributor for Georgia. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds with good speed, soft hands and a willingness to block, Delp could learn a lot under Kelce before earning a bigger role in the future.
Round 5, Pick 176
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 290 lbs
There aren't many players in this draft who have a better story than Gill-Howard, who started as a linebacker at D-II Upper Iowa, worked at FedEx and as a track coach, got a walk-on spot at Northern Illinois (as a defensive tackle) and eventually made his way to Texas Tech. But he's more than a good story. He plays with good leverage and still has some track speed. He could be Chris Jones' eventual successor.
Round 6, Pick 210
Navy • Sr • 6'0" / 198 lbs
Heidenreich became one of only three players in the last 70 years to record at least 400 rushing yards and 900 receiving yards in a season, joining Tavon Austin and Randall Cobb. Then he ran a 4.44 in the 40 at the combine, drawing even more eyes. His skill and versatility -- he could play fullback, H-back, tight end or running back -- would give Andy Reid a lot of opportunities to be creative.