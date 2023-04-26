Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 59.88 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Matt Turk

Summary:

Michael Turk is an older, experienced kicker who's the nephew of longtime punter Matt Turk. He has a big leg, is fundamentally sound and doesn't take long to get punts off. He will occasionally mishit his kicks, but most of the time he can push the ball beyond 50 yards. His directional kicking needs works, as does his touch in close.

Strengths:

NFL bloodlines

Incredibly experienced

Enormous leg to launch rockets when he connects right

Quick release

Weaknesses: