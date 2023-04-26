Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 59.88 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Matt Turk
Summary:
Michael Turk is an older, experienced kicker who's the nephew of longtime punter Matt Turk. He has a big leg, is fundamentally sound and doesn't take long to get punts off. He will occasionally mishit his kicks, but most of the time he can push the ball beyond 50 yards. His directional kicking needs works, as does his touch in close.
Strengths:
- NFL bloodlines
- Incredibly experienced
- Enormous leg to launch rockets when he connects right
- Quick release
Weaknesses:
- Directional punting is well behind right now
- Swings for the fences so will have some shanks