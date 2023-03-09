Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.43 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Frank Darby

Summary:

Michael Wilson is a good-sized, sleek, route-running maven who was hardly productive in college and dealt with plenty of injuries. He should be able to separate at the next level, and there is some YAC talent to his game.

Strengths:

Squeaky polished route-runner

Quality size

Good speed to all levels

Impressive athletic specimen

Weaknesses: