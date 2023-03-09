Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 75.43 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Frank Darby
Summary:
Michael Wilson is a good-sized, sleek, route-running maven who was hardly productive in college and dealt with plenty of injuries. He should be able to separate at the next level, and there is some YAC talent to his game.
Strengths:
- Squeaky polished route-runner
- Quality size
- Good speed to all levels
- Impressive athletic specimen
Weaknesses:
- Long injury history
- Barely produced across four years in college