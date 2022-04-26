Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71.91 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Taylor Rapp

Strengths:

Rocket of a safety with quickness, rapid play-recognition skills and explosiveness. COD isn't very labored at all and his burst/speed combo really pops on film. Has some experience/effectiveness in the slot, which boosts his value. Mostly a deeper safety in two-deep looks. Runs the alley oustandingly. Mostly reliable, hard-hitter relative to how fast he plays the game. Recognizes screens in a hurry and flies to the ball. Decent ball skills/productivity in college. Has the athleticism/smarts combination to outplay his draft position.

Weaknesses:

A few missed tackles when he flies in a bit out of control. Not particularly long. Older prospect.

Accolades: