Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 58.47 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Greg Dortch

Summary:

Nikko Remigio is a small, older, slot-only wideout with some juice on the field but not quite the athletic profile that indicates he'll be able to consistently get open at the next level. Strong hands but not an in-traffic winner. Slippery after the catch. Low-level testing and age limit his upside.

Strengths:

Plays quicker than his measured athleticism

Very useful in the possession slot role

Nifty after the catch

Reliable hands

Weaknesses: