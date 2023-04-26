Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 58.47 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Greg Dortch
Summary:
Nikko Remigio is a small, older, slot-only wideout with some juice on the field but not quite the athletic profile that indicates he'll be able to consistently get open at the next level. Strong hands but not an in-traffic winner. Slippery after the catch. Low-level testing and age limit his upside.
Strengths:
- Plays quicker than his measured athleticism
- Very useful in the possession slot role
- Nifty after the catch
- Reliable hands
Weaknesses:
- Tiny with minimal catch radius
- Tested like a low-level athlete
- Broke out in his fifth collegiate season