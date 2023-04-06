Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.30 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: P.J. Johnson

Summary:

P.J. Mustipher is an interior run defender who offers zero pass-rush potential. He displays good first-step quickness and discipline to maintain his gap. Mustipher struggles to get off blocks and loses ground too often in the run game.

Strengths:

Good first-step quickness

Good gap discipline

Plays with good leverage

Weaknesses: