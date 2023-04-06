Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.30 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: P.J. Johnson
Summary:
P.J. Mustipher is an interior run defender who offers zero pass-rush potential. He displays good first-step quickness and discipline to maintain his gap. Mustipher struggles to get off blocks and loses ground too often in the run game.
Strengths:
- Good first-step quickness
- Good gap discipline
- Plays with good leverage
Weaknesses:
- Struggles to get off blocks
- Zero pass-rush potential
- Loses ground in the run game too often