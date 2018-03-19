Player Blurb: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Ferocious on every snap. Short with compact build. Plays bigger. Oustanding high-pointer with one of the best "my ball" mentalities in this class. Sells double-moves well. Good downfield speed. Some drop issues. Dynamic after the catch at all levels. High-energy overachiever.

College Recap:

Anthony Miller was a walk-on out of Memphis, Tenn. who didn't get many looks coming out of Christian Brothers High School. He redshirted then missed the following season due to a shoulder injury. In Justin Fuente and Paxton Lynch's last year at Memphis, Miller caught 47 balls for 694 yards and five touchdowns. That included a 156-yard and one touchdown performance against Cincinnati and a 10 catch, 132 yard and one touchdown game in a Fuente-era defining win over Ole Miss. Mike Norvell and Riley Ferguson’s arrival in Memphis elevated Miller to record breaking status. He caught 95 passes for 1,434 yards and 14 touchdowns as a redshirt junior. Ferguson and Miller proved to be a special connection that couldn't be stopped again in 2017 when Miller had 96 receptions, 1,462 yards and 18 touchdowns in a campaign that left little doubt to who the best receiver in University of Memphis history was. The 5-foot-11 receiver struggled with injuries near the end of the season, but still put up 195 yards and three touchdowns in a double-overtime loss to UCF in the American Athletic Conference Championship. - Jonah Jordan, GoTigers247