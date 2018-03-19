Player Blurb: Danny Etling, QB, LSU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Sporadic accuracy and frantic against pressure. Occasional deep-ball dime but overall his accuracy and timing downfield is worrisome. Some mobility. Good, not great arm. UDFA-type.

College Recap:

Danny Etling transferred to LSU from Purdue prior to the 2015 season, after starting five games for the Boilermakers the previous year. Heading into the 2016 season, his first season eligible at LSU, he took over the starting quarterback job in Week 2 from Brandon Harris and never looked back. Etling led LSU to a 7-3 mark during a year that saw the Tigers change coaches at midseason when Les Miles was fired. Under interim offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, Elting threw for more than 2,100 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. In 2017 under new offensive coordinator Matt Canada, Etling led LSU to a 9-3 mark as the coaching staff battled over schemes at times. The senior threw for more than 2,400 yards with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His 1:137.5 interception ratio ranks No. 2 in SEC history for a single season. Etling ranked No. 2 in the SEC in passing yards per completion at 14.9 yards. -- Billy Embody