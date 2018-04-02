Player Blurb: David Wells, TE, San Diego State
NFL Draft analysis for David Wells, TE, San Diego State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Plenty of in-line blocking experience. Plays under control on combo blocks. Average athleticism and yards-after-the-catch ability. Needs to carve a niche as a second or third tight end for blocking situations.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Clovis, California, Wells was mostly a special-teams player over his first two seasons. He then featured in the offense as a junior, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors after catching 25 passes for 294 yards and four TDs (and adding a two-point reception).
Wells didn't feature as much on offense as a senior, catching just nine passes for 133 yards and two TDs. However, he did have three catches and a TD in his team's early-season upset over Stanford and followed it up with another touchdown the following week. Wells was also a key blocker for breakout star Rashaad Penny, who led the nation in rushing, and the tight end again earned second-team All-Mountain West honors for his all-around performance. -- R.J. White
-
-
-
-
-
-
