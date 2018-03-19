Player Blurb: Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Smooth, downfield glider with plus body control and soft hands. In the open field, he does most of his damage with a runway. Adequately elusive but that's not his strength. Best as field-stretcher.

College Recap:

The No. 2 ranked receiver nationally coming out of high school in 2015, Cain was a consensus five-star prospect. The Tampa, Fla. product had 24 receptions for 582 yards and five scores in 13 games (one start) in 2015. His 17.1 yards per catch average was tops on the team, and his five touchdown receptions tied for third most. He did not play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal or National Championship after failing a drug test in Miami a day before the Semifinal vs. Oklahoma. In 2016, Cain was second on the team with nine touchdown catches. He averaged a team-high 19.1 yards per reception. He recorded 36 catches over 15 games and 449 snaps. Cain had five catches for 94 yards in the National Championship win over Alabama, including a 43-yard haul. He logged significant reps all season despite being a backup to NFL receiver and former Tiger Mike Williams. Cain entered the 2017 season with high expectations both internally and externally and didn’t quite meet them. He struggled with drops and maintaining consistency with first-year starting quarterback Kelly Bryant. Cain played 666 snaps, was targeted a team-high 99 times, had 60 receptions and six touchdown catches. He started all 14 games and had six receptions for 75 yards vs. Alabama in the Semifinal. Cain was named third-team All-ACC.