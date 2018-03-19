Player Blurb: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Sub-6-foot, thin-framed speed cornerback with plenty of versatility. Has the twitchiness to play the slot. Smooth hips allow him to stay in phase after his backpedal. Shows willingness to deliver a pop against extra blockers as a blitzer. Decent ball skills. Best in off-man or zone. Above-average athleticism for his size. Smaller stature hurts him at times.

College Recap:

The former Top 50 recruit in the 247Sports Composite broke onto the scene right away as a freshman, taking on a role on kicks and punts, earning a bowl game start at cornerback and even seeing some reps on offense. By his sophomore year in 2016, the New Orleans native was dialed into his duties at cornerback, starting in 11 games and finishing second on the team in pass breakups behind only Tre’Davious White, who was a first-round NFL Draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2017. In his final season, Jackson tallied 49 tackles and recorded one interception. He also saw reps at cornerback, nickel and safety, putting even more versatility on Jackson’s resume. The two-sport star also ran track at LSU, carrying the label of “Fastest Man in College Football” through his three years in Baton Rouge. Jackson announced in January his intentions of skipping out on his senior season and entering the NFL Draft. - Shea Dixon, Geaux247