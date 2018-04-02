Player Blurb: Dylan Cantrell, WR, Texas Tech

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Huge, tight-end sized wide receiver with above-average twitchiness for his size. Moves well in small areas. Understands how to use his body to his advantage on jump balls. Relies on build-up speed downfield. Limited after the catch. Late-round flier worthy due to his size and athleticism.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Whitehouse, Texas, Cantrell had nine catches for 70 yards and a TD as a true freshman, then managed 20 catches for 312 yards and two scores as a sophomore. A back injury forced him to redshirt in 2015, and he came back to start 10 games as a junior while missing two more due to injury. Despite the time off, Cantrell had his best season yet, catching 58 passes for 675 yards and eight touchdowns, capping his year with nine catches for 111 yards and two scores against Baylor.

Cantrell improved as a senior, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 honors after racking up a career-best 71 receptions for 816 yards and seven TDs, adding a three-yard rushing TD to his total. He had three total touchdowns against Arizona State in his second game of the year, rolling up 160 receving yards on eight catches. It was his only 100-yard game of the year, but he did have an 11-catch performance against Baylor and also closed out the year by scoring a TD in the Birmingham Bowl. -- R.J. White