Player Blurb: Fred Warner, LB, BYU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Long, lean off-ball linebacker with impressive but not freakish athletic talents. Routinely showed the ability to defeat blocks in heads-up situations. Good speed to the football and fluidity in coverage. Underrated prospect whose skill set is likely to translate well to the NFL game.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of San Marcos, Calif., Warner saw extensive action as a true freshman, tallying 23 tackles (one for loss) in nine games while returning his one interception for a touchdown. He played 13 games (12 starts) the next year, totaling 66 tackles (12 for loss), four sacks, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Warner added another 86 tackles (10.5 for loss) as a junior with 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbled, six passes defensed and three interceptions, returning one for a TD against Boise State.

Warner followed up his first-team All-Independent season in 2016 by leading BYU with 87 total tackles as a senior, including nine for loss and one sack. He also chipped in one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and five passes defensed. He managed at least 10 total tackles three times during the season. -- R.J. White