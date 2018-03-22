Player Blurb: Ricky Jeune, WR, Georgia Tech
NFL Draft analysis for Ricky Jeune, WR, Georgia Tech
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Physical, go-route receiver who can win in contested-catch situations. Not a burner. Bigger body helps him at the catch point and with the ball in his hands. Developmental outside guy.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Montvale, New Jersey, Jeune started 11 games as a redshirt sophomore after seeing little action the previous year, catching 24 passes for 520 yards and four touchdowns. He added 25 catches for 427 yards and one touchdown in his junior year, while also logging a 40-yard carry
Jeune's senior year was similar to his previous two, as he again caught 25 passes. However, he posted career highs in receiving yards (545) and touchdowns (six). Two of his scores came in the home opener against Jacksonville State, while he managed a season-high 96 yards with three catches and one score at Virginia. Jeune caught just one pass the following week against Virginia Tech, but it was an 80-yard touchdown. He closed the second with another touchdown on two catches for 38 yards against Georgia. -- R.J. White
