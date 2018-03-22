Player Blurb: Ryan Carter, CB, Clemson

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Shorter corner with outside experience who is outstanding playing the ball in the air. Lacks elite speed and quickness but is very aware. Underrated prospect.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Loganville, Georgia, Carter redshirted in 2013 and barely saw the field as a freshman. He played in 14 games in 2015, breaking up two passes. His first career interception came as a redshirt junior against Syracuse, and he also recorded his first career sack during the 2016 season while totaling 30 tackles (5.5 for loss) and seven pass breakups.

Carter was honorable mention All-ACC as a redshirt senior, totaling a career-high 33 tackles (two for loss) and 10 passes defensed while intercepting a career-best three passes, returning his pick at South Carolina for a touchdown. He followed that performance with an interception in the ACC Championship, which Clemson won over Miami. -- R.J. White