Player Blurb: Ryan Carter, CB, Clemson
NFL Draft analysis for Ryan Carter, CB, Clemson
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Shorter corner with outside experience who is outstanding playing the ball in the air. Lacks elite speed and quickness but is very aware. Underrated prospect.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Loganville, Georgia, Carter redshirted in 2013 and barely saw the field as a freshman. He played in 14 games in 2015, breaking up two passes. His first career interception came as a redshirt junior against Syracuse, and he also recorded his first career sack during the 2016 season while totaling 30 tackles (5.5 for loss) and seven pass breakups.
Carter was honorable mention All-ACC as a redshirt senior, totaling a career-high 33 tackles (two for loss) and 10 passes defensed while intercepting a career-best three passes, returning his pick at South Carolina for a touchdown. He followed that performance with an interception in the ACC Championship, which Clemson won over Miami. -- R.J. White
-
Darnold thrives in the rain at pro day
The highly touted quarterback handled himself very well in the rain at his pro day in Los...
-
Draft: Ranking the edge-rushers' skills
This is the seventh installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
Mock Draft: Giants trade twice, take QB
The Bills make a big move to get to No. 2, and the Giants hop back into the top 10 after moving...
-
Draft Top 50: QBs under the microscope
Let's examine how the top signal-caller prospects thrive and pinpoint their clear-cut flaw...
-
Mock Draft: After trade, Jets nab Rosen
After Gang Green's aggressive trade up with the Colts, the quarterbacks fly off the board...
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...