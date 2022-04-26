Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.10 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Jamie Collins

Strengths:

Tall, decently athletic run-stopping specialist. Impressive linearly for someone his size. Occasionally steps through contact. Has the size/speed to run with tight ends.

Weaknesses:

Range is solid, not spectacular. Movements are clunky/awkward because of his long legs. Doesn't stack-and-shed as well as his stature would indicate. Should be a missile as a blitzer but not overly effective in that area. Wasn't a big-time producer as a blitzer, and his short-area quicks give him a lower ceiling as a coverage linebacker.

Accolades: