Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.95 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Jaylon Johnson

Strengths:

Prepared, ready-to-go outside cornerback with loads of experience and productivity in the SEC who has all the traits needed to be a star at the NFL level. Fantastic blend of athleticism and technique. Doesn't solely lean on either to make plays. Twitch shows up when it needs to. Closes on the ball in a flash and has deceptive downfield speed to carry vertical routes down the field. Runs routes for wideouts, and his feet are tremendous. They're perfectly in-tune with his hips which are super smooth. Super aware when the ball is arriving and battles like hell to make a play on the ball. Mirrors like a champ. Because he's not noticeably big, he can get pushed around a bit. Can be a zone specialist but excelled in man.

Weaknesses:

He's very short-armed for an outside role at the NFL level. Speed is good, not great by NFL standards.

Accolades: