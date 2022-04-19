Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.71 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: James Williams

Strengths:

Rivers was a fifth-year senior who averaged 10 touchdowns a season. At just under 5-foot-8, he's a small package who can do a little bit of everything -- including in the pass game. He had 11 career receiving touchdowns and over the last three seasons, he averaged nearly four receptions a game. He's a threat to catch the ball either from the backfield or lined up as a wide receiver, and he can threaten all three levels. As a rusher, his low center of gravity means he has great balance, is a slippery between-the-tackles runner, and he also shows the speed to get to the edge and turn the corner.

Weaknesses:

He's undersized by NFL feature-back standards, and as such he's more third-down back than three-down back. This also means that, despite his willingness, he will struggle at times in pass protection against bigger defenders.

Accolades: