The Tennessee Titans earned their first win of the 2026 season and of the Robert Saleh era this past Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, upsetting their rivals in Indy, 26-20. However, they were forced to release one of their defensive linemen this week after an "incident" at the team facility.

On Tuesday, the team announced that it had released defensive tackle Jordan Elliott after reviewing an incident that happened on Thursday. The Titans issued a statement through team reporter Jim Wyatt.

"On Thursday, Oct. 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott. Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter."

It's unclear what the incident was or if any more information will come out about it.

Elliott has played in all five games this season with one start and has recorded 11 tackles. He followed Saleh over from the San Francisco 49ers, as Elliott spent the past two seasons out in Santa Clara, making 29 starts in 31 games played.

Elliott's surprising release is not the only strange occurrence the Titans are dealing with, as the team also made starting cornerback and $58 million free-agent addition Alontae Taylor inactive in Week 6. They didn't just bench him; they took his uniform away. It was described as a coach's decision, and Saleh has refused to elaborate on the situation.

"We'll discuss it as a staff and make a decision that is best for the team moving forward," Saleh told reporters on Monday.

The Titans return home this week to host the 4-2 Cleveland Browns, who currently lead the AFC North.