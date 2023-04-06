Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.57 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Alontae Taylor

Summary:

Terell Smith is a tall, good-sized, long outside CB with great plant-and-drive explosiveness and quality long speed. There's some tightness in his hips. Driving on comebacks and in-breaking routes are where he thrives. Good, not great at following routes. A bit more reactionary than instinctive as a pure cover man. Also because of his explosion, he can make plays in zone, either drifting downfield or attacking downhill. He needs to get more aggressive attacking/beating blocks but will throw his weight around on runs. He has average ball skills but good awareness as the ball is arriving. He checks the physical and most of the athleticism boxes wanted in a mid-round CB in today's NFL.

Strengths:

Explosive in a straight line

Plus ball skills and awareness

Will make plays in man or zone

Weaknesses: