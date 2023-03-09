Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.21 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Calvin Austin III

Summary:

What Tre Tucker lacks in size, he makes up for in playmaking ability. He had a strong Senior Bowl week -- no one could cover him -- and NFL teams will have to decide how high to draft a small receiver with return ability who has home-run potential every time he touches the ball.

Strengths:

Undersized-but-electric WR who offers return ability

Short-area quickness shines; gets in and out of breaks

Tough -- can run through arm tackles even though slight frame

Runs low to the ground; can be used in quick game and treats everything like punt-return right or punt-return left

Eats up cushion from the slot vs. off defenders. Hits top end in 2-3 steps and will win every time vs. LB type on vertical routes

Despite small catch radius, can make acrobatic catches away from body; shows good hands

Weaknesses: