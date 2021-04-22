Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Trevor Lawrence is donating money to the Jacksonville community if you needed any further proof that the Jaguars have informed him of their intentions.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Zach Wilson to New York is a consensus at this point. It does not make sense to shake this pick up for no reason.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th Last week, I had Justin Fields to San Francisco so I could have gone Trey Lance as well. Mac Jones and Fields just seem like the two most likely outcomes.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Last week, I had Atlanta trading down to allow Denver to select a quarterback. This week, they stay put and take the highest-ranked player on their board to bolster the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati's decision should be between Kyle Pitts and Penei Sewell, but I get the feeling that it is between Ja'Marr Chase and Sewell. I gave the Bengals Sewell last week so I'll flip it to Chase this week.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Worst case scenario plays out for Miami as Kyle Pitts and Ja'Marr Chase are both gone before they get on the clock. They move back as Denver moves up for Justin Fields. The Broncos get No. 6 and No. 81 overall in exchange for No. 9 and No. 40 overall.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th New England sacrifices a future first-round pick and No. 15 overall to move up to No. 7 overall. With the pick, the Patriots take Trey Lance to lead an overhauled roster.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Carolina made the commitment to Sam Darnold. I believe the Panthers will be motivated to avoid the same mistakes that led to his demise in New York, which entails adding some offensive pieces. It is a concept that makes sense considering they addressed the defense last year.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami moves back, adds another top-50 pick and still lands Jaylen Waddle to pair with his former quarterback -- Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The offensive line was a big problem for Dallas last season. The Cowboys have shown over time that they are not afraid to invest in the offensive line. Rashawn Slater has five-position flexibility and Dak Prescott is coming off a devastating injury.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Giants fans are not a fan of this pick, I'm sure, but we all agree that it is not totally unforeseen, right? Dave Gettleman loves to add players at the line of scrimmage and he missed on Josh Allen a few years ago. No one saw Clelin Ferrell, Mitchell Trubisky, Blake Bortles and others being selected where they were taken either. If the draft was ever straight forward, you likely would not be reading a mock draft to gain insight.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Philadelphia was able to trade back, acquire future picks and still land one of the premier pass catchers in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th I had the Chargers taking USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker last week so I turned the magnifying glass back to the defense and added Jaycee Horn to Brandon Staley's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Alijah Vera-Tucker has shown that he is capable of playing left tackle but his future is likely destined for the interior offensive line.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd If Detroit were able to acquire another 2022 first-round pick and still manage to pick Patrick Surtain II, it would be a home run in Brad Holmes' first draft.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona drafts Azeez Ojulari to replace Haason Reddick, who left the team in free agency after a breakout season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The front seven and wide receiver appear to be points of interest for Las Vegas. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a versatile coverage player that can make plays in space.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th The selection of Teven Jenkins, a physical right tackle, allows them to move Robert Hunt inside. Austin Jackson remains at left tackle. The offensive line is in a good position for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Micah Parsons slides a bit and Washington fills a position of need with the best player at his position.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Trevon Moehrig is added to eventually take over for Tashaun Gipson in that Chicago secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Indianapolis fills a position of need with arguably the most talented at his position. Edge rusher and left tackle were two big priorities for the Colts entering this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee gambled on Jeffrey Simmons and it appears to have paid off for them. Although these are different circumstances, Caleb Farley presents another risk with high upside.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Greg Newsome II has missed some game time over the past three years but he is accountable and productive when on the field. With the Jets entering a new era in the franchise, Newsome is the type of player that can create expectations in that locker room.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Pittsburgh lands one of the best left tackle prospects in this draft class. He is a really poised player that can be a stabilizing presence on an offensive line in flux.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th It is not the direction I would go but Urban Meyer loves speed and few possess the type of speed Kadarius Toney has. He offers Trevor Lawrence another outlet.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Cleveland moved on from Sheldon Richardson and that creates a rare weakness on an otherwise promising roster. Christian Barmore is expected to be taken higher within league circles but this would be a mutually beneficial outcome.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th Edge rusher and wide receiver are the two camps that have been set up around the Ravens' draft expectations. The team values length and Jayson Oweh has that in spades. He is an intriguing player that could join a lengthy list of successful Baltimore edge rushers, such as Matt Judon, Pernell McPhee and Za'Darius Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th To the delight of the Saints, Jamin Davis is still on the board after an overwhelmingly positive pro day. He is a really athletic player that is only scratching the surface of what he can become consistently.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Zaven Collins has added some weight during the offseason but he is a well-rounded player that provides some toughness to the second level of Green Bay's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Buffalo has a roster capable of contending for the Super Bowl. The secondary is one area that could benefit from the addition of a few pieces. Asante Samuel Jr. gives them a sound football player opposite Tre'Davious White.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Landon Dickerson OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 13th Kansas City is committing to upgrading the offensive line. The interior is now set with Landon Dickerson at center and Joe Thuney, Kyle Long on either side of him. If the Chiefs can add another offensive tackle, the table will be set for another deep playoff run.