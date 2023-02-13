GLENDALE, Ariz. -- There are few quarterbacks in Super Bowl history who could have matched what Jalen Hurts accomplished in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts became the first quarterback in league history to throw for 300 yards, rush for 70 yards, and rush for three touchdowns in a game -- reaching those heights in a Super Bowl no less.

Which is why Hurts looked dejected trying to explain what happened in a game he didn't deserve to lose. Not beaten, not battered, not scarred.

"You either win or you learn, that's how I feel. You either win or you learn," Hurts said. "Win, lose, I always reflect on the things I could have done better, anything you could have done better to try and take that next step. That'll be the same process I always have going on."

Jalen Hurts PHI • QB • #1 CMP% 66.5 YDs 3701 TD 22 INT 6 YD/Att 8.05 View Profile

Hurts put on a masterclass running and throwing the ball in his Super Bowl debut, doing everything he could to keep the Eagles in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He set Super Bowl records for quarterback rushing yards (70) and quarterback rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl (three), joining Terrell Davis for the most rushing touchdowns in a Super Bowl.

He finished with five rushing touchdowns in the postseason, the most by any quarterback in playoff history. Hurts certainly deserved to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night, but instead had to settle for watching Patrick Mahomes lift it up for the second time in four years.

It's feeling he certainly doesn't want to forget.

"I always hold myself to a very high standard in everything that I do," Hurts said. "Obviously, I try and control the things that I can, (but) you look back and reflect on some of the things that you could have done more, you could have tried and done something to change the outcome of the game. That's the way it works."

Hurts wasn't perfect in the game, as his fumble in the second quarter resulted in a touchdown that allowed the Chiefs to tie the game and remain within striking distance in a quarter the Eagles dominated.

The end result of Philadelphia losing by three points stings even more. Even in the agony of defeat, Hurts showcased why he was battered but not beaten. This is what makes him the leader that he is -- and why the Eagles going back to the Super Bowl is a good bet.

Hurts has taken those hits before. He always bounces back.

"I don't do this to be loved. I don't do this to be hated. I don't do this to seek anyone else's approval. I do it for the guys in the locker room," Hurts said. "I do it for all the time that we've invested into this. I do it for the love and thrill of growing that something and put the work in and go out there and get it.

"You go out there and you make it happen. It is a tough feeling to come up short. It's a very tough feeling, but I know the direction is to rise and that will be the M.O. going forward, that will be the mentality going forward. That is the mentality.

"We'll sit back, reflect on it and learn from it."