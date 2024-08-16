The Saturday preseason Week 2 NFL schedule features 13 games, with the defending Super Bowl champions expected to play their starters in an extended role. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told the media he expects his starters to play half of the game, so should daily Fantasy football players use Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce from the NFL DFS player pool in their Saturday NFL DFS picks against the Lions? The Lions didn't play their starters in the first preseason game and Detroit coach Dan Campbell previously said quarterback Jared Goff is unlikely to play in the preseason, so should you avoid Lions from the NFL DFS player pool when making Saturday NFL DFS picks?

Sam Darnold has officially taken over as the Vikings' starting quarterback with J.J. McCarthy (knee) out for the season. Saturday is a chance for Darnold to build faith in his teammates and coaches as the starting quarterback when the Vikings face the Browns, so how should he and other Minnesota players factor into your NFL DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Saturday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who has been cashing big all season, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks last season like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141, 11-149-1), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37), Javonte Williams (79, 3-31-1), Dak Prescott (331-4), CeeDee Lamb (12-116-1), DK Metcalf (6-143-3), Aidan O'Connell (248-4) and Puka Nacua (9-164-1). Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

One of Kaylor's top DFS picks for Saturday is Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft hasn't had the chance to prove himself much in the regular season due to injury and the emergence of Brock Purdy with the 49ers, but as the Cowboys' backup quarterback, he'll be in a great situation if Dak Prescott misses time with injury.

Lance can prove he still has the talent of a player selected with the No. 3 overall pick on Saturday against the Raiders. Lance completed 25 of 41 passes for 188 yards and rushed for 44 yards in a huge usage in the first preseason game. Whether the Cowboys are using Lance in an expanded preseason role to generate trade interest or to ensure he's ready if needed, the fact he's playing a massive amount of snaps makes him an asset to preseason NFL DFS lineups.

Part of Kaylor's Saturday NFL DFS strategy includes Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright. Wright had 10 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown in his professional debut in the first preseason game after being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite the Dolphins already having arguably the best running back tandem in the NFL in De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, Wright and the entire Miami running back room earned high praise from coach Mike McDaniel.

Wright averaged 7.4 yards per carry while rushing for 1,013 yards at Tennessee last season. He's viable in the passing game as well, adding 22 receptions for 141 yards last year. Whether it's preseason or regular season, Miami will continue to find creative ways to utilize its running backs in the offense and after being one of just eight teams to score at least 20 points in the Week 1 preseason schedule in a 20-13 win over the Falcons last week, Kaylor expects Wright and the Miami offense to find success again on Saturday. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

