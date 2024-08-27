The AFC North has not had back-to-back divisional winners since the Ravens in 2018 and 2019. The AFC North was the first division since 1970 to have all of its teams finish with a winning record last season, with not much separation between the Ravens (13-4) and Bengals (9-8). The Ravens and Bengals have similar NFL odds to win the AFC North this season, so is there value in including either in your 2024 NFL futures bets?

The Bengals' last-place finish was largely due to Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury, but now that he's healthy to start Week 1, will the Bengals return to the double-digit win team they've been over the previous two seasons and go over 10.5 in the 2024 NFL win totals? Are the Steelers or Browns worthy of a longshot play to win the AFC North for 2025 Super Bowl bets? Before you lock in any 2024 NFL win total picks or 2025 Super Bowl picks, you should see what SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has to say.

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, finished last season on a 39-28 roll with his picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions won big. Now, he has predicted every 2024 NFL regular season game in a grid format to determine each team's final regular season record. Plus he's made his 2024 NFL playoff projections and provided best over/under bets for team wins, as well as Super Bowl futures. You can only find these picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 NFL Win Total predictions

One team Cohen is bullish on this fall are the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams ranked fifth in the NFL in yards per play while ranking seventh in yards per game and ninth in points per game at 23.7 ppg. The Rams return key offensive pieces and after running back Kyren Williams and wide receiver Puka Nacua had two of the top breakout performances in the NFL last season, Cohen thinks the offense can be even stronger with built continuity and chemistry within coach Sean McVay's system.

On the other side, Cohen is fading the New England Patriots and new coach Jerod Mayo. The Patriots' offense hasn't been very impressive during preseason, despite an open competition between Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye as the two most likely candidates to start Week 1. Neither quarterback has truly impressed, which doesn't bode well for whoever emerges as the starting quarterback for Week 1 against the NFL's bests. The Patriots play one of the toughest schedules in the NFL this season and it projects to be a tough first season for first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. See which other surprising winners Cohen is picking only at SportsLine.

How to get 2024 NFL Season picks, projections, and best bets

Cohen has simulated all 285 NFL games in 2024-25 and locked in his best bets for NFL win totals and Super Bowl futures. They include a potential Super Bowl result that pays almost 100-1 and a win total that pays back plus-money. Anyone who backs these NFL picks could hit it big.

Which Super Bowl result of nearly 100-1 could bring a HUGE payout? And which NFL win totals should you back for all 32 teams, including one that pays plus-money? Join SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's 2024 NFL projections, all from the expert on a 39-28 roll.