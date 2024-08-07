With NFL training camps already underway, now is the time to find value betting 2024 NFL win totals and 2025 Super Bowl futures. Will Levis began his NFL career with a bang in 2023, throwing for 238 yards and four touchdowns in his debut against the Falcons. However, the Titans only went 2-6 over his next eight starts, so can Levis take another step forward in Year Two and lead the Titans past their NFL win total of 6.5? Meanwhile, the Lions tied a franchise record with 12 wins and went to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 33 yards last season. However, they'll have to play a first-place schedule in 2024 and their over/under for total wins is 10.5. Could the Lions be a dark-horse for Super Bowl picks 2025? Before you lock in any 2024 NFL win total picks or 2025 Super Bowl picks, you should see what SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has to say.

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, finished last season on a 39-28 roll with his picks. Now, he has predicted every 2024 NFL regular season game in a grid format to determine each team's final regular season record. Plus he's made his 2024 NFL playoff projections and provided best over/under bets for team wins, as well as Super Bowl futures.

Top 2024 NFL Win Total predictions

One team Cohen is bullish on this fall are the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay once again fielded a top-10 offense during a 10-win season in 2023 and now the front office has made some significant additions defensively. They drafted Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in the first two rounds to bolster the front seven and added former Bills Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White during free agency. Those are big reasons why Cohen is predicting 11 wins in 2024, giving you a comfortable over with their current NFL win total set at 8.5.

On the other side, he is fading the New England Patriots and new coach Jerod Mayo. The Bill Belichick era is over after a career-worst 4-13 season ending a 24-year run that included six championships and 17 divisional titles. Now long-time Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo takes over with no head-coaching experience or even coordinating experience after spending the last five years as the New England inside linebackers coach. The Patriots appear to be slow-rolling No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, with veteran Jacoby Brissett currently atop the depth chart at QB, which is part of the reason why Cohen is predicting a 2-15 season. See which other surprising winners Cohen is picking only at SportsLine.

