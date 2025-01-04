There is officially only one spot left to be clinched in the AFC playoffs and heading into the final week of the NFL season, there are only three teams still alive to earn the spot: The Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.

Out of those three teams, the Broncos have the easiest path to the playoffs: To clinch the final spot, all they have to do is beat a Kansas City team that will be resting multiple starters on Sunday, including Patrick Mahomes. (The Chiefs have already clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, so they have nothing to play for.)

As for the other Bengals and Dolphins, they're still both a long shot to make the playoffs, but one of them could get in if the Broncos slip up against the Chiefs.

Let's check out what needs to happen for each team to get in.

What Bengals need to get to the playoffs:

Bengals win in Week 18 (at Steelers)

Broncos lose in Week 18 (vs. Chiefs)

Dolphins lose in Week 18 (at Jets)

Verdict: The Bengals are in a tough spot because they need three things to happen. Not only do they have to win, but they also need the Chiefs to pull off an upset against the Broncos. The Bengals also need the Dolphins to lose, which feels at least somewhat plausible for two reasons: Tua Tagovailoa won't be playing for Miami and the kickoff temperature is expected to be just 35 degrees (The Dolphins have lost 12 straight when the kickoff temperature is under 40 degrees).

What Dolphins need to get to the playoffs:

Dolphins win in Week 18 (at Jets)

Broncos lose in Week 18 (vs. Chiefs)

Verdict: In this scenario, the Dolphins would get in because they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Broncos by virtue of having a better conference record. The Dolphins would also get in if they end up in a three-way tie with the Bengals and Broncos at 9-8.

Of course, if the Broncos beat the Chiefs on Sunday, then you can throw these scenarios out the window because a win over Kansas City would clinch the AFC's final playoff spot for Denver.