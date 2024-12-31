The NFC playoff picture is starting to become clearer as Week 17 nears its end. The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will play for the No. 1 seed next week, while the Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up the NFC East and the No. 2 seed with their win on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took over the NFC South lead from the Atlanta Falcons, as they fell to the playoff-bound Washington Commanders (who sealed their playoff berth on Sunday night).

The AFC playoff picture is also coming into focus with one spot still remaining. The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up their playoff berth with a victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday, but the final playoff spot will be up for grabs heading into the season's final week.

The Cincinnati Bengals remained alive in the playoff race with their thrilling overtime win over the Denver Broncos, but the Indianapolis Colts were eliminated with their loss to the New York Giants. The Miami Dolphins remain alive in the playoff race as well. Denver can still clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. The Dolphins can clinch with a Broncos loss and a win over the Jets, while the Bengals can clinch with a win over the Steelers coupled with losses by the Broncos and Dolphins.

Below is a breakdown of the conference standings with the Week 17 slate complete:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 z - Chiefs 15 1 0 .938 2 y - Bills 13 3 0 .813 3 x - Ravens 11 5 0 .688 4 y - Texans 9 7 0 .563 5 x- Steelers 10 6 0 .625 6 x- Chargers 10 6 0 .625 7 Broncos 9 7 0 .563 8 Dolphins 8 8 0 .500 9 Bengals 8 8 0 .500 10 e - Colts 7 9 0 .438

11 e - Jets 4 12 0 .250 12 e - Raiders 4 12 0 .250 13 e - Jaguars 4 12 0 .250 14 e - Browns 3 13 0 .188 15 e - Titans 3 13 0 .188 16 e - Patriots 3 13 0 .188

z -- clinched first-round bye

y -- clinched division

x -- clinched playoff berth

e -- eliminated from playoffs

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)

The Chiefs wrapped up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage with their win over the Steelers. Kansas City gets the lone bye in the conference and can rest its starters in Week 18.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos

2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

The Bills wrapped up the No. 2 seed with their blowout win over the Jets. They will face the No. 7 seed in the wild-card round.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots

3. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)



The Ravens have taken over the AFC North lead with their win and the Steelers' loss, having a one-game lead over Pittsburgh heading into the final week. A win or a Steelers loss in Week 18 gives Baltimore the division.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns

4. Houston Texans (9-7)

The Texans have already clinched the AFC South. They will be the No. 4 seed in the AFC and will have a home game in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: at Titans

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

The Steelers lost the AFC North lead after falling to the Chiefs. They need a win and a Ravens loss in the final week to win the division. They hold the tiebreaker over the Chargers for the No. 5 seed due beating Los Angeles in Week 3.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals

6. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

The Chargers clinched a playoff berth with their win over the Patriots.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders

7. Denver Broncos (9-7)

The Broncos are a win away from clinching a playoff spot, even with their overtime loss to the Bengals. They need to win in Week 18 to clinch a playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs

8. Miami Dolphins (8-8)

The Dolphins' AFC playoff hopes are still alive with their win over the Browns. They need a Broncos loss and a win over the Jets in Week 18 to make the playoffs. Miami holds the conference-record tiebreaker (6-5) over Cincinnati (5-6) for the No. 8 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Jets

9. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

The Bengals remain alive in the AFC playoff race, thanks to their overtime win over the Broncos. They will make the playoffs if they win in Week 18 and the Broncos lose to the Chiefs and the Dolphins lose to the Jets.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers

Eliminated from playoff contention

Seven teams are eliminated from the playoff race in the AFC: Raiders, Patriots, Titans, Jets, Jaguars, Browns and Colts.

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 x - Lions 14 2 0 .875 2 y - Eagles 13 3 0 .813 3 y- Rams 10 6 0 .625 4 Buccaneers 9 7 0 .563 5 x - Vikings 14 2 0 .875 6 x - Commanders 11 5 0 .688 7 x - Packers 11 5 0 .688 8 e- Seahawks 9 7 0 .563 9 Falcons 8 8 0 .500 10 e- Cowboys 7 9 0 .438 11 e- Cardinals 7 9 0 .438 12 e- 49ers 6 10 0 .375 13 e- Saints 5 11 0 .313 14 e - Bears 4 12 0 .250 15 e - Panthers 4 12 0 .250 16 e - Giants 3 13 0 .188

y -- clinched division

x -- clinched playoff berth

e -- eliminated from playoffs

1. Detroit Lions (14-2)

The Lions will play the Vikings for the NFC North title in Week 18. Winner gets the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage while the loser gets the No. 5 seed. The Lions currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings

2. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

Philadelphia clinched the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed with its win over the Cowboys. With the Vikings beating the Packers, the Eagles were eliminated from the race for home-field advantage.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants

3. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

The Rams clinched the division thanks to the Commanders' win over the Falcons due to the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Seahawks. Seattle is eliminated from the playoffs a a result.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

The Buccaneers take over the NFC South lead after beating the Panthers and the Falcons falling to the Commanders. They need to finish with a better record than the Falcons to win the division since they lost both games to Atlanta. Tampa Bay can clinch the division with a win against the Saints.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints

5. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)

Minnesota will play for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed next week against Detroit, with the loser getting the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. The Lions currently have the No. 1 seed based on their head-to-head victory over the Vikings earlier this year.

Remaining schedule: at Lions

6. Washington Commanders (11-5)

The Commanders wrapped up a playoff berth win a victory over the Falcons. They hold the conference-record tiebreaker (8-3) over the Packers (6-5) for the No. 6 seed, and can wrap that up with a win next week.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys

7. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

The Packers clinched a playoff berth and are currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They need a win and a Commanders loss for the No. 6 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears

9. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

The Falcons drop out of the lead in the NFC South after their loss to the Commanders. They need a win and a Buccaneers loss in Week 18 to clinch the NFC West.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers

Eliminated from playoff contention

The Seahawks, Cardinals, Cowboys, 49ers, Saints, Bears, Panthers and Giants have been eliminated from the playoffs.