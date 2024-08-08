Every year, a handful of NFL teams spice up their wardrobe with updated jerseys, colorful new helmets or throwback alternates. And the 2024 season in particular is set to feature all kinds of fresh looks.

Here, we've compiled all the biggest changes -- from full-on uniform overhauls to brand new retro jerseys -- as well as a calendar of unique getups to look for this fall:

All-new uniform collections (4)

Denver Broncos

The Broncos underwent this year's most polarizing makeover with the "Mile High Collection," a minimalistic look with some smaller creative flourishes, like "5280" helmet labels nodding to Denver's elevation, or tiny jersey triangles symbolizing the club's mountainous region.

Detroit Lions

The reigning NFC runners-up are debuting a "One Pride" collection featuring slightly tweaked "Honolulu Blue" home colors, which evoke the pop of the 1990s Barry Sanders era, "Detroit"-branded white road jerseys and new "Motor City" black-and-blue alternates.

Houston Texans

The Texans heeded fan advice for their "H-Town Made" collection, the club's most significant uniform revamp since their 2002 inception. The new look pops with modernized number fonts, an all-red candy-paint combo and an "H-Town" alternate introducing new icy-blue coloring.

New York Jets

Gang Green went back to the future for their redesign, essentially adopting their 2023 throwbacks -- a spin on the "Sack Exchange" era of 1979-1989 -- as their new regular uniforms, now deemed the "Legacy Collection." It's a classic, simple combo of the Jets' green and white.

All-new alternate uniforms (5)

Denver Broncos

As part of their new "Mile High Collection," the Broncos are debuting a fresh take on their classic 1970s-era "Orange Crush" uniforms, complete with "Legacy Blue" helmets housing the club's old "D" logo. The uniforms are officially dubbed the 1977-inspired throwbacks.

Jacksonville Jaguars

In celebration of their 30th season, the Jaguars are debuting "Prowler Throwbacks," which reinstitute the franchise's original helmet and sleeve logos, along with gold-trimmed numbers, to pay tribute to the 1995 expansion look. "Dress like it's 1999" is one of the slogans.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have hosted "Whiteout" games in recent years, but will now feature an on-field combo to match, debuting an icy "Winter Warrior" look featuring a white-on-white uniform accented with metallic gray and the first white helmets in franchise history.

New York Giants

In honor of their 100th season, the G-Men introduced a "Century Red" getup harkening back to the team's original era, featuring tan pants and red, white and blue socks from their 1925 debut; striped red jerseys from 1933; and a winged helmet honoring the 1938 NFL champions.

New York Jets

Not only did the Jets revert to a classic look for their regular outfits, but the team is returning to additional roots for a "new" throwback deemed "The Classic," which features the white pants, white jerseys and old Jets logo worn in both a 1968 championship run and from 1998-2018.

All-new alternate helmets and other changes (4)

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are debuting a "Purple Rising" helmet featuring a front-facing logo, metallic purple paint and gold facemask, to be paired with all-purple jerseys.

are debuting a "Purple Rising" helmet featuring a front-facing logo, metallic purple paint and gold facemask, to be paired with all-purple jerseys. The Cleveland Browns are swapping out brown facemasks for white facemasks, which they previously used from 1975-1995 and again from 1999-2005.

are swapping out brown facemasks for white facemasks, which they previously used from 1975-1995 and again from 1999-2005. The Green Bay Packers are introducing an all-new alternate helmet featuring a white shell and white facemasks to be featured in an all-white alternate combo.

are introducing an all-new alternate helmet featuring a white shell and white facemasks to be featured in an all-white alternate combo. The Jacksonville Jaguars , in addition to their throwback set, are also debuting a new "Shell White" alternate helmet to be paired with an all-white alternate combo.

, in addition to their throwback set, are also debuting a new "Shell White" alternate helmet to be paired with an all-white alternate combo. The Washington Commanders are bringing gold pants back into their rotation of uniforms. They were last seen in 2018 and used regularly from 1937-1978.

Complete alternate uniform calendar

Below you'll find dates for key non-traditional uniform and helmet usage during the 2024 season, including existing alternates and throwbacks that were introduced prior to this offseason:

Week Date Team Opponent Alternate 1 Sept. 8 Giants Vikings 1920s 'Century Red' throwbacks 2 Sept. 12 Dolphins Bills Aqua throwbacks 4 Sept. 29

Falcons Saints Red-helmet throwbacks 5 Oct. 3 Falcons Buccaneers All-black throwbacks 5 Oct. 6 Broncos Raiders 1977 Orange Crush throwbacks 5 Oct. 6 Jaguars Colts 1995 'Prowler Throwbacks' 5 Oct. 6 Texans Bills 'H-Town' alternates 6 Oct. 10 49ers Seahawks

1994 road throwbacks 6 Oct. 10 Seahawks 49ers 1990s throwbacks 6 Oct. 14 Jets Bills 1968 'The Classic' throwbacks 7 Oct. 20 Packers Texans White alternate helmets 8 Oct. 27 Buccaneers Falcons

'Creamsicle' throwbacks 8 Oct. 27 49ers Cowboys

1994 home throwbacks 8 Oct. 27 Bengals Eagles All-white alternates 9 Oct. 31 Jets Texans All-black alternates 9 Nov. 3 Giants Commanders 1980s throwbacks 9 Nov. 3 Eagles Jaguars Kelly Green throwbacks 10 Nov. 10 Texans

Lions 'Battle Red' alternates 10 Nov. 10 Jaguars Vikings All-white alternates 12 Nov. 24 Colts Lions

'Indiana Nights' alternates 13 Nov. 28 Dolphins Packers White throwbacks 15 Dec. 16 Vikings Bears 'Winter Warrior' alternates 16 Dec. 22 Colts Titans All-white alternates 16 Dec. 22 Falcons Giants Red-helmet throwbacks 17 Dec. 29 Eagles Cowboys Kelly Green throwbacks 17 Dec. 30 49ers Lions

1994 home throwbacks 18 Jan. 4/5 Broncos Chiefs 1977 throwbacks

