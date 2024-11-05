The Dallas Cowboys got busy during the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday by making a deal for Jonathan Mingo. To make the trade happen, the Cowboys had to get rid of someone to make roster space for their new receiver and the odd man out ended up being Andrew Booth.

The decision to waive Booth comes less than three months after the Cowboys decided to make a trade for the former second-round pick. Booth arrived in Dallas on Aug. 9 after the Cowboys made a trade with the Vikings. In the deal, which involved two cornerbacks, the Cowboys sent Nashon Wright to the Vikings in exchange for Booth.

Through the first nine weeks of the season, Booth wasn't a huge contributor in Dallas, but he did play some. The 24-year-old saw action on three games for the Cowboys with one start. His most recent appearance came in Week 4 against the Giants, a game where he had some trouble keeping up with Malik Nabers.

It will now be interesting to see what's next for Booth. His NFL career started in 2022 after the Vikings made him a second-round pick. After dealing with injuries during his rookie year, he bounced back to play in all 17 games for Minnesota in 2023, but he was never fully comfortable in Brian Flores' defense, which is a big reason why the Vikings ended up trading him to Dallas.