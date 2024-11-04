2024 NFL trade deadline live updates: All the latest rumors, buzz and news in final two days to make deals

The 2024 NFL trade deadline falls on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, marking the official cutoff for any deals until the 2025 offseason. Plenty of big names have already been moved, including Pro Bowl wide receivers Davante Adams and Amari Cooper. Several more clubs are expected to be proactive in last-minute negotiations, as rebuilding teams look to sell assets and contenders look to stock up for the home stretch.

For starters, here are a few helpful links to keep you informed:

Below, we've got you covered with all the latest news and rumors ahead of the deadline: