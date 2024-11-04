2024 NFL trade deadline live updates: All the latest rumors, buzz and news in final two days to make deals

Keep it locked here for all the news ahead of the Nov. 5 cutoff

The 2024 NFL trade deadline falls on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, marking the official cutoff for any deals until the 2025 offseason. Plenty of big names have already been moved, including Pro Bowl wide receivers Davante Adams and Amari Cooper. Several more clubs are expected to be proactive in last-minute negotiations, as rebuilding teams look to sell assets and contenders look to stock up for the home stretch.

For starters, here are a few helpful links to keep you informed: 

Below, we've got you covered with all the latest news and rumors ahead of the deadline:

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:50

    Week 9 SNF Highlights: Colts at Vikings (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    6:53

    Vikings and Colts Sound Off After SNF

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    WATCH: Sam Darnold Passes To Josh Oliver To Put Vikings Up 21-10

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Vikings Beat Colts To Stop Losing Skid, Keep Pace In NFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    4:04

    How Do Colts Assess QB Situation Heading Into Week 10?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:16

    Breaking Down The NFC Playoff Picture Following Week 9

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    This Just In: Raiders Fire OC Luke Getsy

  • Image thumbnail
    4:03

    Week 9 Highlights: Cowboys at Falcons (11/03)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    Week 9 Highlights: Dolphins at Bills (11/03)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:03

    Week 9 Highlights: Rams at Seahawks (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    Week 9 Highlights: Jaguars at Eagles (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:50

    Week 9 Highlights: Lions at Packers (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Week 9 Highlights: Bears at Cardinals (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Week 9 Highlights: Patriots at Titans (11/03)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    Week 9 Highlights: Saints at Panthers (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Week 9 Highlights: Commanders at Giants (11/03)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    Week 9 Highlights: Broncos at Ravens (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    Week 9 Highlights: Raiders at Bengals (11/3)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    Week 9 Highlights: Chargers at Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Bills Sound Off After Tyler Bass Game Winning 61 Yard FG

See All NFL Videos