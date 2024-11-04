2024 NFL trade deadline live updates: All the latest rumors, buzz and news in final two days to make deals
Keep it locked here for all the news ahead of the Nov. 5 cutoff
• 1 min read
The 2024 NFL trade deadline falls on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, marking the official cutoff for any deals until the 2025 offseason. Plenty of big names have already been moved, including Pro Bowl wide receivers Davante Adams and Amari Cooper. Several more clubs are expected to be proactive in last-minute negotiations, as rebuilding teams look to sell assets and contenders look to stock up for the home stretch.
For starters, here are a few helpful links to keep you informed:
- Insider's notebook: The latest buzz from around the NFL
- Deadline primer: All the basics surrounding the annual event
- One move each contender could make: A proposal for 14 different teams
- Big names who could be available: Including several Pro Bowlers
Below, we've got you covered with all the latest news and rumors ahead of the deadline:
-
3:50
Week 9 SNF Highlights: Colts at Vikings (11/3)
-
6:53
Vikings and Colts Sound Off After SNF
-
0:44
WATCH: Sam Darnold Passes To Josh Oliver To Put Vikings Up 21-10
-
2:16
Vikings Beat Colts To Stop Losing Skid, Keep Pace In NFC North
-
4:04
How Do Colts Assess QB Situation Heading Into Week 10?
-
4:16
Breaking Down The NFC Playoff Picture Following Week 9
-
0:29
This Just In: Raiders Fire OC Luke Getsy
-
4:03
Week 9 Highlights: Cowboys at Falcons (11/03)
-
2:22
Week 9 Highlights: Dolphins at Bills (11/03)
-
3:03
Week 9 Highlights: Rams at Seahawks (11/3)
-
2:43
Week 9 Highlights: Jaguars at Eagles (11/3)
-
2:50
Week 9 Highlights: Lions at Packers (11/3)
-
2:01
Week 9 Highlights: Bears at Cardinals (11/3)
-
2:39
Week 9 Highlights: Patriots at Titans (11/03)
-
2:29
Week 9 Highlights: Saints at Panthers (11/3)
-
2:58
Week 9 Highlights: Commanders at Giants (11/03)
-
2:17
Week 9 Highlights: Broncos at Ravens (11/3)
-
2:47
Week 9 Highlights: Raiders at Bengals (11/3)
-
2:23
Week 9 Highlights: Chargers at Browns
-
1:29
Bills Sound Off After Tyler Bass Game Winning 61 Yard FG