2024 NFL trade deadline live updates: Tracking the latest rumors, buzz and news in final hours to make deals

The 2024 NFL trade deadline is just hours away as it falls on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, marking the official cutoff for any deals until the 2025 offseason. A number of big names have already changed teams, including Pro Bowl wide receivers Davante Adams and Amari Cooper. 

More clubs are expected to be proactive in last-minute negotiations as rebuilding franchises look to sell assets and contenders look to stock up for the home stretch.

Below, we've got you covered with all the latest news and rumors ahead of the deadline.

Compensation update: The Bengals are sending a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Bears for Khalil Herbert. A classic low-risk, high-reward swing here, with Herbert bringing close to 1,800 career rushing yards to Cincy. He should fit right in as a change-of-pace complement to Chase Brown.

 
Bears sending Khalil Herbert to Bengals

Cincinnati is adding another running back to its stable. Per NFL Media, the Bengals are acquiring veteran Khalil Herbert in a deal with the Chicago Bears. 

 
Lions acquire Za'Darius Smith from Browns

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the Detroit Lions have found some much-needed pass-rushing help. The club has acquired pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 fifth-rounder. After losing Aidan Hutchinson due to injury, the Lions desperately needed another presence off the edge, so Smith is an ideal addition as they look to make a Super Bowl run. 

 
Good morning and happy trade deadline day! Things are off and running as the first deal of the day has already been made. The Browns have dealt edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to the Lions.

 
Emmanuel Forbes possibly on trading block 

The Commanders have gauged interest in a possible trade involving CB and 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson. Forbes has just one interception this year in five starts. 

The Ravens, Bengals and Cardinals are among the teams that could be in on a possible trade involving Forbes, who twice led the nation in both picks and picks returned for scores at Mississippi State. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 5, 2024, 1:54 AM
Nov. 04, 2024, 8:54 pm EST
 
CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones is reporting that the Arizona Cardinals are trading for Denver Broncos pass rusher Baron Browning. NFL Media reports it's a sixth-round pick going back to Denver.

Browning was reportedly the subject of trade talks recently. Not a surprise with him now being a reserve player on the final year of his rookie deal. 

 
A few teams who've already expressed interest in acquiring New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari, according to The Athletic: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals. Ojulari has been a standout for Big Blue lately, but the Giants also have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux off the edge.

 
Need offensive line depth? The Chicago Bears have made guard Nate Davis available via trade, according to ESPN, just one year after signing the ex-Tennessee Titans starter to a three-year, $30 million deal.

 
Chiefs eyeing Marshon Lattimore?

The Saints could be looking to sell assets after changing coaches midseason, and Lattimore has already drawn some interest from the reigning Super Bowl champions, ESPN reported Sunday. Kansas City has already made two other in-season deals this year, acquiring DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Uche.

 
Watch out for Saints players on the block

With New Orleans firing head coach Dennis Allen on Monday, it's possible the Saints could be more open to dealing veterans ahead of the deadline. Think longtime pass rusher Cameron Jordan, who publicly hinted at displeasure with the team's performance this year, or former Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

