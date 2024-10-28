The NFL trade deadline is just over a week away, and it's already been a pretty dramatic month in terms of transactions. The Tennessee Titans have already traded away wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones, Amari Cooper is now a member of the Buffalo Bills while Davante Adams was reunited with Aaron Rodgers.

Could more big names be on the move before we get to Nov. 5? Or have we already witnessed the biggest in-season trades that will take place? There have been several stars floated as potential targets, but is it realistic they will be dealt? Below, we will break down four of the top NFL players expected to be unavailable at the trade deadline.

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 35 REC 23 REC YDs 198 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

The Athletic previously reported that the Rams had made calls to prospective trade partners concerning Kupp, and even indicated a willingness to take on some of his 2024 salary. However, that was prior to the Rams' Week 8 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, where Kupp returned to the field and caught five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Sean McVay was asked on Thursday night if Kupp's performance vs. the Vikings could affect the Rams' thoughts about potentially trading him, and he said he expects his star wideout to remain in the fold.

"I don't think about those things, I think about coaching our team," McVay said. "I think a lot of the things that were out there, speculation, was ... exactly what that was: speculation. We're an inside-out organization, I'm really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us, and that's what I expect to stay that way."

This, of course, doesn't guarantee anything since McVay probably doesn't have the final say whether Kupp is traded or not, but it doesn't make too much sense for the Rams to trade him away. Los Angeles is now 3-4, and getting healthier. Unlike some other teams around the NFL selling pieces, the Rams' season isn't over. Plus, do you think McVay wants a rebuild? This is a head coach who wants to compete now. He's already flirted with retirement before, so I wouldn't think he'd be selling his prized possessions. This past week may have been a turning point for the Rams when it comes to Kupp.

Crosby, who has recorded 6.5 sacks in seven games played this season, sparked some speculation a couple weeks ago when he told reporters he's "not here to rebuild. I'm here to win. So I don't know, whatever that means." Crosby is the best player on the Raiders, and still has two more years remaining on his contract. It doesn't make sense to move on from Crosby despite the Raiders' struggles in 2024, and Raiders owner Marc Davis has reiterated the team is not trading him.

Could the Titans continue their fire sale? Simmons is one of Tennessee's best defensive players, and a leader in the locker room. NFL.com reported that several teams called the Titans inquiring about Simmons, but general manager Ran Carthon told those teams Simmons is staying put.

Simmons has three more years remaining on his lucrative contract, but hasn't looked like the All-Pro player he was in 2021 and 2022. If the Titans should move Simmons or not is an interesting debate, but it appears unlikely Tennessee will be trading him.

After the Browns traded Cooper to the Bills, teams reportedly called hoping Garrett was available too, according to NFL media. This should come as no surprise, but the Browns reportedly do not plan on trading one of the best defensive players in the world.

Garrett has recorded at least 14 sacks in each of the past three seasons, but has just four QB takedowns in eight games played this year. He's been held without a sack in four straight games now.