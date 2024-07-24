All 32 NFL teams are back on the field for 2024 training camp. Not all notable names are participating in practice, however, due to ongoing contract concerns. Which players are staying away from team facilities in an effort to land a raise? And which ones have reported to work but still desire a new deal?

We've got you covered right here with our holdout tracker:

Status: Reported to camp, declining to practice

The former first-round draft pick is entering a contract year after a 30-touchdown breakout as a full-time starter in 2023, and both he and the Packers have publicly expressed interest in a long-term partnership. General manager Brian Gutekunst had hoped to extend Love ahead of camp, but he's acknowledged the quarterback won't risk an on-field injury until their negotiations are resolved.

Status: Reported to camp, seeking a new contract

The former Pro Bowler is still one of the highest paid at his position, but his current deal is easily expendable following the 2024 season, so it's likely he's after additional guarantees, hence an abrupt departure from the end of mandatory minicamp. Still, the fact Kamara has reported regularly to training camp suggests the two sides will be willing and able partners.

Status: Holding out of camp

The NFL's leader in receptions in 2023 (135), Lamb is entering the final year of his rookie contract, poised to command top-flight money at an increasingly pricy position. He absorbed fines by skipping mandatory minicamp and has reportedly yet to have substantive long-term contract talks with the Cowboys, who also have big-money decisions to make with quarterback Dak Prescott and pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Status: Reported to camp, seeking a new contract or trade

The 2023 All-Pro has taken turns teasing interest in other teams and expressing a desire to stay with San Francisco while seeking a long-term extension. Most recently he showed up for camp despite skipping mandatory spring work and requesting to be shipped elsewhere. 49ers general manager John Lynch has been steadfast in arguing Aiyuk will stay put, but a hold-in could still follow if a new deal doesn't arise.

Status: Holding out of camp

Acquired via trade in April after unsuccessfully seeking a pay bump with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reddick has been absent from essentially every Jets activity; his current deal registers as a bargain considering his recent Pro Bowl production. Neither he nor New York have apparently been on the same page with the financials, even though the Jets added him as their top edge presence for 2024.