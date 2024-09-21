The Minnesota Vikings are off to a hot start this season, notching wins over the Giants and 49ers to set up an unbeaten showdown agains the Houston Texans on Sunday during the Week 3 NFL schedule. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has already thrown for 476 yards and four touchdowns, while running backs Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler have provided balance for the offense. They will face a Houston defense that ranks third in yards allowed per game (254.0) through the first two weeks of the season. Darnold's passing yards total is 232.5 in the Week 3 NFL odds, while Jones has a rushing yards over/under of 49.5 in the NFL props.

There are numerous NFL prop bets available for every game this week, so taking the time to find the ones with the most value is paramount. Which Week 3 NFL player props should you target for an NFL SGP? Before you lock in any Week 3 NFL prop picks or NFL bets on sites like PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper Fantasy, and DraftKings Pick6, you need to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and entered the 2024 NFL season on a 461-350 streak, returning 62.6 units. The expert has also gone 206-142 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and was 338-246 on NBA props last season.

Top 2024 Week 3 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz loves for his NFL Week 3 props is Saints wide receiver Chris Olave over 4.5 receptions against the Eagles. Olave has surprisingly not been heavily involved in either of the Saints' first two games, commanding eight total targets. However, he showed improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, catching four passes for 81 yards in a win at Dallas after catching just two passes against Carolina in the opener.

Olave went over 4.5 receptions in 11 of his 16 outings last season, and he is playing in essentially the same scheme this year. He is also facing a Philadelphia defense that has struggled to slow down opposing passing attacks, ranked No. 27 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (242.0). PropStarz views this as a buy low spot on Olave, with this total expected to rise in future weeks. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 3 NFL prop bets at SportsLine.

