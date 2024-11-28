Players like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb are quite used to being in Thanksgiving NFL props, but a new cast of characters will play on the holiday for the first time this year. Rookies such as Caleb Williams and Malik Nabers will be available for Thanksgiving NFL prop bets, as will the Dolphins duo of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. With three games on the NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule, your player props strategy could go in a number of different directions.

In the case of Goff, he's 0-3 on Thanksgiving, but you can't say the winless record has been his fault. He's thrown two touchdowns and no picks in each of his three Turkey Day starts. With multiple touchdowns in seven of his last nine starts this season, and with a -114 NFL prop line for Over 1.5 passing touchdowns at FanDuel, should you predict Goff to continue his individual success on Thanksgiving? Before betting any NFL props for Thanksgiving or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Thanksgiving NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 2,029 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anybody who followed those picks at their best sports betting app and betting sites was way up.

For 2024 Thanksgiving NFL betting, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Thanksgiving NFL prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for NFL Thanksgiving 2024 here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Thanksgiving Day

After analyzing Thanksgiving NFL props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Packers quarterback Jordan Love goes Over 245.5 passing yards (-115 on DraftKings) versus Miami at 8:15 p.m. ET. Across his eight full starts this season, Love is averaging 256 passing yards, going over 245.5 yards in five of those games. He also has experience shining brightly on the holiday's stage as he and Green Bay defeated the Lions on Thanksgiving last year. In that game, Love had 268 passing yards, while his three touchdowns matched a career-high and his 125.5 passer rating set a career-high.

Now, Love gets to face a Dolphins pass defense which has been carved up recently, allowing 267.8 passing yards to the last five quarterbacks it has faced. That's a sharp decline from the stout unit that appeared for Miami over its first six games, when it allowed just 160.7 passing yards. Attrition is catching up with Miami, which has allowed as many passing touchdowns (three) over its last two games as it gave up over its first six. The AI PickBot projects Love to have 294.6 passing yards in a 5-star play. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Thanksgiving Day

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 20 other Thanksgiving Day NFL props rated 4.5 stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Thanksgiving NFL prop bets for Thursday.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Thanksgiving Day? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL Thanksgiving props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 2,029 top-rated picks since the start of last season.