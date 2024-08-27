The NFL will expand its world footprint as the second game of the 2024-25 season will be played in São Paulo, Brazil between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. With two marquee franchises, both of which made the playoffs last season and seemingly have bright futures, the league is promoting its best to a foreign audience. The Friday night game will feature star quarterbacks Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts, both of whom rank among the top-10 highest paid players in the league. Which star should you back with your NFL picks and NFL score predictions? The Eagles are 2.5 point favorites in the Week 1 NFL odds, with the total at 48.5. Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday NFL props show on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 1 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions was profitable. You can only see Cohen's Week 1 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's opening week, Cohen is high on one of those Week 1 home upset picks, the Indianapolis Colts over the Houston Texans, 29-26. The Colts feature one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL with quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor. Richardson played in only four games during his rookie season and rushed for four scores in that time. He and Taylor played together for less than a half after the running back returned from his multi-game contract holdout.

In Week 18 against Houston, the dynamic running back had 188 rushing yards on 30 carries in a narrow loss to the Texans which cost the Colts a division title and playoff berth. Taylor scored in each of his final five games last season and should be a handful for opposing teams to stop. While Houston looks to take the next step after a surprising 2023 season, Cohen believes that Indianapolis proves victorious in what should be among the most entertaining games of Week 1. See his other Week 1 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 1 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is picking an AFC favorite to dominate its Week 1 opponent by more than three touchdowns. Nailing this result is key to making winning Week 1 NFL picks. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 1 NFL game, and which AFC team throttles its opponent? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 1 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who finished on a 39-28 roll last season.