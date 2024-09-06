The Week 1 NFL schedule has games spread out throughout the weekend, providing an exciting slate for fans and bettors alike. Kansas City defeated Baltimore on Thursday, and there is a rare Friday matchup as the Eagles and Packers square off in the first NFL in Brazil game. Philadelphia is a two-point favorite in the Week 1 NFL spreads, while the total is among the highest of the week at 49.5. Using Week 1 NFL score predictions can point you in the right direction with your Week 1 NFL bets for those games and others.

Elsewhere in the Week 1 NFL spreads, the New England Patriots are 8.5-point underdogs under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. NFL underdogs of eight points or more in Week 1 are 25-10 against the spread since 2003, so should you back the Patriots on your Week 1 NFL betting card? Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday NFL props show on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 1 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round.

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's opening week, Cohen is high on one of those Week 1 home upset picks, the Indianapolis Colts to upset the Houston Texans, 29-26. The Texans engineered the biggest turnaround in the league last season, going from three wins in 2022 to 10 wins in 2023. They have a lot of moving parts defensively though, losing Denzel Perryman and Blake Cashman while adding Danielle Hunter.

Houston's defense does not have any time to settle in this season, as Indianapolis brings a dynamic offense led by quarterback Anthony Richardson. He also has a healthy Jonathan Taylor behind him and one of the best offensive lines in front of him. Defensively, the Colts ranked fifth in the NFL in sacks last season, so they have all the pieces to create an upset in Week 1. See his other Week 1 football score predictions at SportsLine.

In addition, Cohen is picking an AFC favorite to dominate its Week 1 opponent by more than three touchdowns.

Who wins each Week 1 NFL game, and which AFC team throttles its opponent? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 1 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who finished on a 39-28 roll last season.