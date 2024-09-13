The Carolina Panthers had the worst record in the NFL last season and if Week 1 is any indication, the 2024 NFL season could be another rough one in Carolina. The Panthers lost 47-10 to the New Orleans Saints, and fading the Panthers has been a popular and successful strategy toward creating winning NFL parlay picks in recent seasons. The Panthers will make their home debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and L.A. is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Week 2 NFL odds, according to the SportsLine consensus.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young completed 13 of 30 passes (43.3%) for 161 yards with two interceptions in Week 1. He has failed to complete 60% of his passes in eight of 17 career starts, so how should that affect your Week 2 NFL parlay bets? The Cowboys (vs. Saints) and 49ers (vs. Vikings) are also 6.5-point favorites in the latest Week 2 odds, so would it be wise to build a Week 2 NFL parlay card around these favorites? Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Top Week 2 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Kansas City Chiefs (-6) to cover at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs will enter Sunday off extended rest after playing in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game, which they won 27-20 over the Ravens. Patrick Mahomes completed 20 of 28 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown with an interception in the opening contest. Mahomes is 3-1 in his career at Arrowhead Stadium against the Bengals, including the postseason, winning those games by an average of 15.3 points. Mahomes is averaging 301 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions over those four contests.

The Bengals were the biggest surprise of Week 1, and not in a good way for Cincinnati fans. They lost to the New England Patriots, 16-10, and were held to just 224 total yards. The offense was clearly off in Joe Burrow's first game since suffering a season-ending wrist injury on November 16 last season and even though Ja'Marr Chase played on Sunday, it came after an extended holdout as he seeks a new contract. The Burrow and Chase rust could linger into Week 2 and WR2 Tee Higgins (hamstring) missed last week and could miss Week 2 also. Given the Bengals' injury situation and poor Week 1 showing, the SportsLine model projects the Chiefs to cover over 60% of the time. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 2 NFL parlays

